Made in Blockbench!

...and many more!
Blockbench puts all the tools at your disposal to make the creation process of low-poly models as easy as possible.
Use cuboids to get that Minecraft aesthetic, or create complex low-poly shapes using the mesh modeling tools!
Create, edit and paint texture right inside the program. Create or import palettes, paint, or draw shapes.
Blockbench can automatically create a UV map and template for your model so that you can start painting right away.
You can paint directly on the model in 3D space, use the 2D texture editor, or connect your favorite external image editor or pixel art software.
Blockbench comes with a powerful animation editor. Rig your model, then use position, rotation and scale keyframes to bring it to life. Use the graph editor to fine-tune your creation.
Animations can later be exported to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, rendered in Blender or Maya, or shared on Sketchfab.
Customize Blockbench with the built-in plugin store.
Plugins extend the functionality of Blockbench beyond what it's already capable of. They add new tools, support for new export formats, or model generators.
You can also create your own plugin to extend Blockbench or to support your own format.
Blockbench is free to use for any type of project, forever, no strings attached.
The project is open source under the GPL license.